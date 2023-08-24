Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X-Files - Covid Vaccine 24Aug23
channel image
Samlaunch
174 Subscribers
142 views
Published Yesterday

Season 6, Episode 9.

Scully discovers Skinner's blood sample and, after checking, she finds that Skinner's blood contains some sort of multiplying carbon nanotechnology. Later, Mulder also arrives at the power plant and confronts Matheson. At the hospital, Skinner goes into cardiac arrest but suddenly revives when the bearded man deactivates his remote control. In the final scene, the bearded man appears in Skinner's car and is revealed to have been a disguised Alex Krycek, a rogue FBI agent who formerly worked for the Syndicate, and who continues to control the potentially debilitating nanotechnology in Skinner's body.

Keywords
vaccineskillergovernments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket