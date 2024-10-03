ANNOUNCEMENT: nomination for President of The United States of America [unincorporated]

There was a law once held that a Presidential candidate could not be censored. Larry Flint pulled that on the media. It doesn't seem to work today! I wonder why? Does it have something to do with the so-called Patriot Act? ..2001 -Where Patriots were reclassified as terrorist in the eyes of the [foreign forum] Bankster dictators?:

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/john-kerrys-daughter-says-first-amendment-terrorists-must-be-federally-executed/ & 2001 Patriot Act.





After making this video I phoned the Adjutant General Corp Office - National Guard, a Major General Kerry Muehlenbeck, & left a message NOTICE that: "He who pays you orders you. e-mail me before you drop more bombs for the Banksters."





It has been said, "You can truly tell who someone is by their physical actions." ..Not what THEY merely say & promise.

The Corporate Government & those incorporated into it &/or pledged to it & those wanting to control/RUN it, want you, the Public, to think of/see only a 3-Dimensional World; but they lie, as only want you to exist in/contract via bonds/private Federal Reserve Notes or IOUs: a 2-dimension "paper" contract or via 2-dimensional A.I. Smart Phone screens. THEY propagandize the Public into believing there is nothing past death (of "Pay-the-Piper-Time"=Karma)! THEY want to lock you in a paper 2-D corporate world of the dead, so THEY can continue to blood-suck your living 4 & 5-D energy/life from you like any parasite attempts. THEY seek the young even more so, via the 2-D Birth Certification process.





"I am Exposing the Whole Damn Thing!" -Randall Carlson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Re7FqKh7i_c

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2015/11/03/the-birth-certificate-cesta-que-cestui/14/22/00/6847/uncategorized/justin/





https://annavonreitz.com/federationpresidentialelections.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/finances.pdf





posted January 17, 2024: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4hpkYEVFY0qt - Delivering Default to Finance Department [Risk Management] January 26, 2023.

It is all spelled out in lawyer-speak terms here in THEIR own words:

'The Law of Peace' AR 27-161-1 : American State Nationals & American State Citizens are owed this. There is no excuse for anyone in government not knowing & honoring that.





This is your chance to have a true choice... between the lesser of 2 negatives or a Positive Birthright.

The act of incorporating is an act to conspire! = Actions by the media & others to keep this knowledge from the Public understanding it, is a conspiracy. This ain't no theory. It is plain, every day. Open your eyes! Clean out your ears. Why haven't you heard more about this before? Open your mind! Raise your vibrations. Do you even need a government; especially a BIG GOVERNMENT? ..Unless you are one who benefits from the entitlements of incorporated parasites.





International Public Notice: To the Joint Chiefs of Staff -

http://annavonreitz.com/jointchiefs.pdf