How to Fight LIARS!

In this Friday Night Live on 23 January 2026, Stefan Molyneux explores the nature of time and reality, likening January's feel to a soul-crushing tsunami of ice. He reflects on his return to a more dynamic show format that revived his creative energy. The talk shifts to the nature of deception, looking at how some people twist the truth without a second thought. He draws from personal experiences to show the predatory side of those lacking conscience, breaking down the psychology at play. Molyneux touches on how deceit plays out in society, especially in politics and relationships, and urges a skeptical, introspective approach. He wraps up by stressing moral integrity and the pursuit of truth, while thanking those involved for the discussion that deepens the philosophical exchange.





