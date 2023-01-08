Glenn Beck | What Are the Feds HIDING in Jan. 6 'Investigation'? with Darren Beattie

What Are the Feds HIDING in Jan. 6 'Investigation'? | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 169It’s been two years since the events of January 6, 2021, and despite the Left’s obsession, huge questions still remain unanswered: Was the FBI involved? Who planted the pipe bombs? Why does the government care more about prosecuting grandmas than prosecuting Ray Epps, who admitted that he “orchestrated it”? Glenn talks with Darren Beattie, who has devoted himself to uncovering the full story of the Capitol riot with his website, Revolver News. He has come to a disturbing conclusion: Without the feds, January 6 couldn’t have happened. He walks Glenn through the evidence and all the so-called coincidences: the unknown “scaffold commander,” the strange actions of Kamala Harris, the specifics of the pipe bomb, the aloofness of the Secret Service. But Darren also tells Glenn that this is just one part of the fight for truth. “We’re basically becoming China … with drag queens.”

► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw?sub_confirmation=1

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief



