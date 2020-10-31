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The Great Reset Is Here, While I Had To Break Out Of Jail Again and Christmas is Cancelled
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88 views • October 31, 2020
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Eric July’s channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngrippa59
Fact Checking the Fact Checker - WhatsHerFace:https://youtu.be/jv8CVqc0a9g
Archbishop Viganò’s Open Letter to President Trump on GREAT RESET: https://taylormarshall.com/reset
Germany to go into four-week lockdown as tougher restrictions expected in France: https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1321510599705190401?s=20
Emmanuel Macron has announced France will enter a new national lockdown from Friday, with bars and restaurants to close: https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1321535550600421377
California Gov. Newsom's Thanksgiving Rules Explained as Severe Restrictions Put in Place: https://www.newsweek.com/coronavirus-california-gavin-newsom-new-rules-gatherings-thanksgiving-1541402
Cancel Christmas, Boris, and Covid will be the least of your worries: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12649238/cancel-christmas-boris-covid-least-of-your-worries
Birx: We No Longer Have Flu: https://twitter.com/99freemind/status/1321923416539205637?s=20
CDC has confirmed they have no virus: https://vaxed.net/cdc-has-confirmed-they-have-no-virus
CDC: One quarter of young adults contemplated suicide during pandemic: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/13/cdc-mental-health-pandemic-394832
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante newsletter:
https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site:
http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here:
https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List:
https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips:
https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel:
https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel:
https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News:
https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Our Odyssey Channel:
https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
New video page:
https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page:
https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Eric July’s channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngrippa59
Fact Checking the Fact Checker - WhatsHerFace:https://youtu.be/jv8CVqc0a9g
Archbishop Viganò’s Open Letter to President Trump on GREAT RESET: https://taylormarshall.com/reset
Germany to go into four-week lockdown as tougher restrictions expected in France: https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1321510599705190401?s=20
Emmanuel Macron has announced France will enter a new national lockdown from Friday, with bars and restaurants to close: https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1321535550600421377
California Gov. Newsom's Thanksgiving Rules Explained as Severe Restrictions Put in Place: https://www.newsweek.com/coronavirus-california-gavin-newsom-new-rules-gatherings-thanksgiving-1541402
Cancel Christmas, Boris, and Covid will be the least of your worries: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12649238/cancel-christmas-boris-covid-least-of-your-worries
Birx: We No Longer Have Flu: https://twitter.com/99freemind/status/1321923416539205637?s=20
CDC has confirmed they have no virus: https://vaxed.net/cdc-has-confirmed-they-have-no-virus
CDC: One quarter of young adults contemplated suicide during pandemic: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/13/cdc-mental-health-pandemic-394832
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