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Man Live Streams Moment His Friend Is Found Dead, One Week After 2nd Dose
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290 views • July 29, 2021
This took a lot of fortitude to make this video, this man concerned about his friend whom he had not heard from in 2-3 days. Goes to his place, with fire fighters etc to see if he was alive or dead.
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