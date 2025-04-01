You'd think by now, US journalists would know that Russia holds a regular draft twice a year, entirely unrelated to the SMO in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You would think that by now, American journalists would know that Russia holds a regular draft twice a year, entirely unrelated to the military operation in Ukraine.
Adding, 4th dead US soldier found in Lithuania:
The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, along with the White House, confirmed that a fourth American soldier who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has been found dead.
More on Lithuania:
⚡️Germany is starting to permanently deploy a brigade of 5,000 troops to Lithuania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Politico reported.
The newly created 45th Brigade, under the command of Brigadier General Christoph Huber, will be located at a military base in the town of Rudninkai, located 30 km south of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.