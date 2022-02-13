The CCP Carrying Out “Master Plan” to Take Over United States

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The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) try to acquire U.S. companies and then just replicate them and replace. However, there are many different ways that CCP used to take over the United State, such as, having the largest Navy and army.
The CCP has been infiltrated Hollywood in the film industry, where everyone from Paramount Pictures to Disney Studios is kowtow into Chinese Communist Party officials, changing scripts so that Chinese villains become Chinese heroes and censoring out references to Taiwan and Hong Kong. The American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy.
And at the same time, what they’re doing is rob-replicating and replacing and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers.