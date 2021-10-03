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Steve Kirsch: CDC and FDA vaccine committee members should resign for failing to spot safety signals
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51 views • October 03, 2021
Steve Kirsch, Executive Director COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund, Episode 09 of the False Narrative Take Down Service: CDC and FDA vaccine committee members should resign for failing to spot safety signals.
I tried to tell them that there were huge safety signals being generated in VAERS and that the CDC detection algorithm was flawed. They ignored me.
So now they get to star in their own video where I expose the total incompetence of all the committee members. Not only did they FAIL to spot over 1,000 safety signals on their own, but even after it was expressly pointed out to them, they couldn't recognize them either.
This is unacceptable. They should all resign. America deserves better than this.
I tried to tell them that there were huge safety signals being generated in VAERS and that the CDC detection algorithm was flawed. They ignored me.
So now they get to star in their own video where I expose the total incompetence of all the committee members. Not only did they FAIL to spot over 1,000 safety signals on their own, but even after it was expressly pointed out to them, they couldn't recognize them either.
This is unacceptable. They should all resign. America deserves better than this.
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