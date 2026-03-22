An Iranian woman says, "Kill us, our nation will become more awake"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Kill us, our nation will become more awake."
Adding, in reference to a statement below made today on Fox News Sunday show, by:
Mrs. Lindsey "Gay for War" Graham:
"We (the United sio-evangelical States of America) have the best chance in 2000 years, when Iran is neutralized, for Saudi and Izrael to recognize each other, end the Israeli-Arab conflict."
🐻The USA was founded July 4, 1776 - and completely taken over by the sionist-evangelical talibans in 1963.
Saudi Arabia was established on September 23, 1932.
Israel was established on May 14, 1948.
The Israeli-Arab conflict started on May 15, 1948.
The first Iranian state, the Median Empire, was established in 678 BC.
@DD Geopolitics