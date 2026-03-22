"Kill us, our nation will become more awake."

Adding, in reference to a statement below made today on Fox News Sunday show, by:

Mrs. Lindsey "Gay for War" Graham:

"We (the United sio-evangelical States of America) have the best chance in 2000 years, when Iran is neutralized, for Saudi and Izrael to recognize each other, end the Israeli-Arab conflict."

🐻The USA was founded July 4, 1776 - and completely taken over by the sionist-evangelical talibans in 1963.

Saudi Arabia was established on September 23, 1932.

Israel was established on May 14, 1948.

The Israeli-Arab conflict started on May 15, 1948.

The first Iranian state, the Median Empire, was established in 678 BC.

@DD Geopolitics