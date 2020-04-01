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Extreme Weather as blizzards hits Croatia!!
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55 views • April 01, 2020
A bitterly cold northerly wind, freezing temperatures and snow, yes snow, greeted Dubrovnik this morning as April opened with extreme weather.
The hills and mountains in the wider Dubrovnik region have a dusting of snow, like icing sugar on a birthday cake, and still the sleety snow start to fall. The current temperature in Dubrovnik is a chilly 3 degrees and with the northerly wind the real feel is unbelievably minus 6 degrees!
The hills and mountains in the wider Dubrovnik region have a dusting of snow, like icing sugar on a birthday cake, and still the sleety snow start to fall. The current temperature in Dubrovnik is a chilly 3 degrees and with the northerly wind the real feel is unbelievably minus 6 degrees!
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