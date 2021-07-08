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Cathars, The Real TRUTH about The Good Christians and my Family Blood Line
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110 views • July 08, 2021
They say 'The Good Christians' did not believe in Jesus!? I just had to make this to set the record straight Period.
His Story are full of lies and that is why the
Satanic Jesuit Evil Pope Massacred almost all of them.
The Magical Essenes
Their mortal enemies the Catholic Church.
They hated their Holly Books like these.
I am not a Cathar but I am a Good Man
Just as they called themselves.
My family has been watered down since France
and I have Iroquois, Ojibway, Mohawk,
Irish, Scottish, French, German, Black and Jewish bloods.
A hybrid Human with no denomination to any religions at all.
I ma simply an Ascetic Shaman Mystic.
All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
His Story are full of lies and that is why the
Satanic Jesuit Evil Pope Massacred almost all of them.
The Magical Essenes
Their mortal enemies the Catholic Church.
They hated their Holly Books like these.
I am not a Cathar but I am a Good Man
Just as they called themselves.
My family has been watered down since France
and I have Iroquois, Ojibway, Mohawk,
Irish, Scottish, French, German, Black and Jewish bloods.
A hybrid Human with no denomination to any religions at all.
I ma simply an Ascetic Shaman Mystic.
All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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