Cathars, The Real TRUTH about The Good Christians and my Family Blood Line

They say 'The Good Christians' did not believe in Jesus!? I just had to make this to set the record straight Period.

His Story are full of lies and that is why the

Satanic Jesuit Evil Pope Massacred almost all of them.



The Magical Essenes



Their mortal enemies the Catholic Church.

They hated their Holly Books like these.



I am not a Cathar but I am a Good Man

Just as they called themselves.

My family has been watered down since France

and I have Iroquois, Ojibway, Mohawk,

Irish, Scottish, French, German, Black and Jewish bloods.

A hybrid Human with no denomination to any religions at all.

I ma simply an Ascetic Shaman Mystic.



All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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