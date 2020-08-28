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PROJECT BLUE BEAM... Pre-Positioning Democrats on the Moon?
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34 views • August 28, 2020
PROJECT BLUE BEAM: Pre-Positioning Democrats on the Moon? Leftists in space with a leftist agenda. Democrats in Space. Billions of dollars gone all to hell courtesy of the Military Industrial Complex, tinkering with space. The UN is complicit with all this nonsense! The ultimate goal? A borderless and centralized world govt. united against all "hostile aliens." Deception galore!
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