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032 "Doomsday" Clock, Amy C. Barrett, 2020 UN Speeches -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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30 views • September 28, 2021
In Episode 32 we discuss the Climate clock, or as some call it, Doomsday Clock in New York. We look at lock down rules implemented around the world, and discuss some of the speeches made at the United Nations. We also discuss what is being said about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and the remarks made by William Barr at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on church and state separation.
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Send your questions to: [email protected]
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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
VIDEOS:
France 24 English YouTube Channel – Trump Un Speech
https://youtu.be/QQezb5YDRSc
United Nations YouTube Channel – Pope Francis Un Speech
https://youtu.be/_exBwA3zsAo
United Nations YouTube Channel – Iran Un Speech
https://youtu.be/YO-o7a4TccM
USA Today YouTube Channel - AOC and Chuck Schumer
https://youtu.be/l0fY2-k2Gd8
LifeSiteNews YouTube Channel – Trump Defends Choice Amy
https://youtu.be/dwdM6v7vPBw
Dr Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel – Trump Picks Amy
https://youtu.be/HnaA58KPZw4
The Ted Alexandro Show YouTube Channel – Climate Clock Creators
https://youtu.be/VSrsxQPUEUo
Tea Partiest YouTube Channel – William Barr on Separation Of Church and State
https://youtu.be/F7XSVeIEhJE
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2...
https://www.croatiaweek.com/croatia-h...
https://andina.pe/Ingles/noticia-peru...
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/20/ar...
https://www.businessinsider.com/histo...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/usa...
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/...
https://religionnews.com/2020/09/08/p...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...
#WalterVeith #Prophecy #AmyCBarrett #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
VIDEOS:
France 24 English YouTube Channel – Trump Un Speech
https://youtu.be/QQezb5YDRSc
United Nations YouTube Channel – Pope Francis Un Speech
https://youtu.be/_exBwA3zsAo
United Nations YouTube Channel – Iran Un Speech
https://youtu.be/YO-o7a4TccM
USA Today YouTube Channel - AOC and Chuck Schumer
https://youtu.be/l0fY2-k2Gd8
LifeSiteNews YouTube Channel – Trump Defends Choice Amy
https://youtu.be/dwdM6v7vPBw
Dr Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel – Trump Picks Amy
https://youtu.be/HnaA58KPZw4
The Ted Alexandro Show YouTube Channel – Climate Clock Creators
https://youtu.be/VSrsxQPUEUo
Tea Partiest YouTube Channel – William Barr on Separation Of Church and State
https://youtu.be/F7XSVeIEhJE
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2...
https://www.croatiaweek.com/croatia-h...
https://andina.pe/Ingles/noticia-peru...
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/20/ar...
https://www.businessinsider.com/histo...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/usa...
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/...
https://religionnews.com/2020/09/08/p...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...
#WalterVeith #Prophecy #AmyCBarrett #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
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