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032 "Doomsday" Clock, Amy C. Barrett, 2020 UN Speeches -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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30 views • September 28, 2021
In Episode 32 we discuss the Climate clock, or as some call it, Doomsday Clock in New York. We look at lock down rules implemented around the world, and discuss some of the speeches made at the United Nations. We also discuss what is being said about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and the remarks made by William Barr at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on church and state separation.

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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

VIDEOS:

France 24 English YouTube Channel – Trump Un Speech
https://youtu.be/QQezb5YDRSc

United Nations YouTube Channel – Pope Francis Un Speech
https://youtu.be/_exBwA3zsAo

United Nations YouTube Channel – Iran Un Speech
https://youtu.be/YO-o7a4TccM

USA Today YouTube Channel - AOC and Chuck Schumer
https://youtu.be/l0fY2-k2Gd8

LifeSiteNews YouTube Channel – Trump Defends Choice Amy
https://youtu.be/dwdM6v7vPBw

Dr Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel – Trump Picks Amy
https://youtu.be/HnaA58KPZw4

The Ted Alexandro Show YouTube Channel – Climate Clock Creators
https://youtu.be/VSrsxQPUEUo

Tea Partiest YouTube Channel – William Barr on Separation Of Church and State
https://youtu.be/F7XSVeIEhJE

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2...

https://www.croatiaweek.com/croatia-h...

https://andina.pe/Ingles/noticia-peru...

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/20/ar...

https://www.businessinsider.com/histo...

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/usa...

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/...

https://religionnews.com/2020/09/08/p...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...

What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...

#WalterVeith #Prophecy #AmyCBarrett #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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