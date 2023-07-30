Chipped with the mark 666 and forever perished!
Warning message from God: the easiest way is to perish forever by taking the chip, which the Lord God warned you about! Through the global introduction of the RFID chip, people are being prepared step by step for the lake of fire.
Published on Sep 10, 2018 by My Shalom
Please share and do not change © BC
