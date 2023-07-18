Americans Must Stop International Takeover of U.S. Lands

In this episode of Conversations That Matter, host Alex Newman speaks with Nathan Descheemaeker. As a cattle rancher in the western United States, Descheemaeker is very involved with property rights issues and fighting the international effort to take over America’s lands in the name of environmentalism and climate policy. Alex and Nathan discuss the way the Biden administration (and previous administrations, as well) illegally use executive orders to implement international rules in direct contravention of Congress and the Constitution. The two talk about the role of the courts in this process; the involvement of state and local officials in the landgrab; and how everyday Americans can — and must — get involved to stop this international takeover of America’s lands. For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

