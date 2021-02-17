PART ONE-Cosmic Inquiry- Human Health and Sovereignty With a Dash of Q Anon

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𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼
Sacha Stone, playing the Shaman, and Robert Steele, former spy, begin a new series of improvisational conversations with leading minds on the cosmic edge.