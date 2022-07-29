Posted Jan 27January2014 rtxyz1: A Gary Null Production.

The leaders of Big Agriculture–Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta–are determined that world’s populations remain ignorant about the serious health and environmental risks of genetically modified crops and industrial agriculture.





Deep layers of deception and corruption underlie both the science favoring GMOs and the corporations and governments supporting them.





This award-winning documentary, Seeds of Death, exposes the lies about GMOs and pulls back the curtains to witness our planet’s future if Big Agriculture’s new green revolution becomes our dominant food supply.





Unveiling the Lies of Gmo's. Excellent work that lays it out very cleanly, we are on the edge of forever as our technology has surpassed our ability to control. When you understand what this film is talking about, you really have no excuse. When the basic staples of Life are under attack, Air, Land, Sea,then the incentive to act becomes a Life and death situation. n case you haven't noticed, we have past that point.

Wake up! is not a strong enough anymore, people are hypnotized. A Gary Null Production.

GMO, Farming, Corruption, Big Agriculture, Agriculture Industrial Complex, Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta,