The Cloward-Piven Strategy To Collapse America-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUGUST 11 2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, it's called the Joe Biden presidency, but it's actually the third term of American Socialist, some would say Communist, Barack Hussein Obama, and the shadowy forces behind all this are intent on seeing it through. Today you will learn about who Cloward and Piven were, the details of their 4 Point System to collapse America, and how all this ties in with COVID and the lockdowns. In case you haven't noticed, America has taken a decidedly left turn over the past 15 years, and once we lay it all out on the table for you, it will be quite the eye-opener. Today on the Podcast you will learn why the 2024 election won't change anything no matter who wins.

