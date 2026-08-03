RFK JR JUST CALLED OUT DANA BASH FOR THE MEDIA'S ROLE IN LYING TO AMERICA ABOUT THE COVIDIOCRACY❗

RFK just called out Dana Bash for the media's role in lying to America about covid:





"All you know how to do is repeat things people told you and say 'trust the experts.' That's what you did during the covid. Now, we know that Dr. Fauci, the expert, was lying about everything... And now you're rolling out the experts again for something you have no personal knowledge of."





Source: https://x.com/greg_price11/status/2083908614821904755





Dana Bash freaks out over RFK Jr telling her that she was part of the problem with the media coverage of Covid.





"No, I wasn't."





Fauci noted in a diary entry that Bash was texting him quotes bashing Republicans.





https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/2083906643465543839





Read it for yourselves:





https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/DIARY-OF-A-MADMAN-%F0%9F%93%94-ANTHONY-FAUCI:3





RFK JR GOES OFF ON DANA BASH AND CNN STATE OF THE UNION, FULL INTERVIEW BREAKDOWN - INVOKE THE FIRST





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n19kGusJY9U