the rise of the unvaccinated ~ I just cant wait to be unvaçcinated ~

In today's discussion we will talk about being in our trial of fire with standing up for being against vaccines being pushed on us. We will talk about the pressures and peer pressuring to be vaccinated and to comply with mind control / slavery to mask, and social distance norms, which did not work, but they instead harmed your health. We will also even talk about how they are trying to shove it under the carpet now that their control matrix did not work like they wished by gas lighting you. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire 406: trial by fire.





references:

- the highwire episode 406 trial by fire

https://rumble.com/v67knpa-episode-406-trial-by-fire.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- TTAV: Presents Remady

https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- Protocol 7:

https://rumble.com/v5nr8vq-489-the-whistleblower-of-protocol-7-dr.-andrew-wakefield.html

- Cult of Medics

https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bills prohibiting vaccine, mask mandates in state

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/florida-gov-ron-desantis-signs-bills-prohibiting-vaccine-mask-mandates-state

- DeSantis signs vaccine mandates ban into law — and takes jab at Biden

https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/11/18/gov-ron-desantis-expected-to-sign-vaccine-mandate-ban-into-law/