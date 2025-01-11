BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
the rise of the unvaccinated ~ I just cant wait to be unvaçcinated ~
189 views • 3 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about being in our trial of fire with standing up for being against vaccines being pushed on us. We will talk about the pressures and peer pressuring to be vaccinated and to comply with mind control / slavery to mask, and social distance norms, which did not work, but they instead harmed your health. We will also even talk about how they are trying to shove it under the carpet now that their control matrix did not work like they wished by gas lighting you. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire 406: trial by fire.


references:

- the highwire episode 406 trial by fire

  https://rumble.com/v67knpa-episode-406-trial-by-fire.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- TTAV: Presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- Protocol 7:

  https://rumble.com/v5nr8vq-489-the-whistleblower-of-protocol-7-dr.-andrew-wakefield.html

- Cult of Medics

  https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bills prohibiting vaccine, mask mandates in state

  https://www.foxnews.com/politics/florida-gov-ron-desantis-signs-bills-prohibiting-vaccine-mask-mandates-state

- DeSantis signs vaccine mandates ban into law — and takes jab at Biden

  https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/11/18/gov-ron-desantis-expected-to-sign-vaccine-mandate-ban-into-law/

vaccinesmaskmindcontrolcultlightingmedicalpandemicunvaxxedfakevirusmandatesofgasunvaccinatedmkultrafunction19lockdowncovidgainplandemic
