"VACCINOMAN" crippled communist killed by VAXX poison injections

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Daniele Ciolli, a 34-year-old young man died suddenly on the evening of September 30th. The announcement was made by family members. An illness suddenly caught him on the street, after attending a public assembly. Daniele was an activist for the civil rights of disabled citizens.
Source:
https://t.me/covidbc/5300
facebook .com/daniele.ciolli.5
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