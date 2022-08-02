Death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri may ‘consolidate’ its appeal with Taliban ranks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Chair of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University Greg Barton says the death of the al-Qaeda chief leader Ayman al-Zawahiri may help the terrorist group “consolidate” its appeal within Taliban ranks.
US media reports Ayman al-Zawahiri died following a US airstrike attack in Afghanistan over the weekend.
Mr Barton said the killing of the al-Qaeda leader was significant.
“It might well be that this actually ends up strengthening al-Qaeda,” he said.
“It’ll perhaps help consolidate al-Qaeda’s appeal within Taliban ranks in Afghanistan.”