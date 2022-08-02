Death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri may ‘consolidate’ its appeal with Taliban ranks

Chair of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University Greg Barton says the death of the al-Qaeda chief leader Ayman al-Zawahiri may help the terrorist group “consolidate” its appeal within Taliban ranks.



US media reports Ayman al-Zawahiri died following a US airstrike attack in Afghanistan over the weekend.



Mr Barton said the killing of the al-Qaeda leader was significant.

“It might well be that this actually ends up strengthening al-Qaeda,” he said.

“It’ll perhaps help consolidate al-Qaeda’s appeal within Taliban ranks in Afghanistan.”