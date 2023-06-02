Fast & Low - Tonight, Several Ukrainian Drones were Shot Down near Kursk by Russian Air Defense system.

KURSK, OFFICIAL:
Tonight, several Ukrainian drones were shot down near Kursk by an air defense system.
We ask the people of Kursk to remain calm, the city is under the reliable protection of our military.
If you find suspicious items, please report to the 112 service.
Governor R. Starovoit
