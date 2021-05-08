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ВАКЦИНА ИЗ БРИТАНИИ РАЗЛИВАЕТСЯ В РФ
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168 views • May 08, 2021
Это видео очень быстро было удалено из YouTube несмотря на то что было основано на официальных новостях из РФ. Через некоторое время глобалисты опомнились, удалили и вынесли предупреждение на YouTube. Вся жижа из одной бочки. Разработка жижи - не дело рук человеческих, но производство - вполне человеческих.
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