Epic Air Strike with a 1,500 kg high-explosive 💣 on an Elevator on the Right Bank of the Dnieper, where Ukrainian AF Reserves Gathering

An epic air strike with a 1,500 kg high-explosive 💣upgraded with a glide kit on an elevator on the right bank of the Dnieper, where Ukrainian Armed Forces reserves are being accumulated for transfer to the bridgehead in Krynki.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.