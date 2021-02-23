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Ανακοίνωσαν στην Ελλάδα τον εμβολιασμό ανηλίκων
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580 views • February 23, 2021
Αφού ξεκίνησαν οι δοκιμές σε Βρετανία και Αμερική για εμβόλια σε παιδιά και εφήβους τώρα μας λένε ότι παιδιά πάνω από 16 ετών μπορούν να κάνουν το εμβόλιο της Pfizer με το mRNA. Και επίσημα τα παιδιά μας πειραματόζωα
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