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NBC News: Hillary Clinton ‘Covered Up’ Pedophile Ring At State Department
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92 views • August 19, 2020
An NBC news report from 2013 claimed that Hillary Clinton, while secretary of state, shut down an investigation into an elite pedophile ring in State Department ranks in order to avoid scandal and protect the careers of high ranking officials and an ambassador.
Read more:
https://commonsenseevaluation.com/2017/03/28/nbc-news-hillary-clinton-covered-up-pedophile-ring-at-state-department/
Read more:
https://commonsenseevaluation.com/2017/03/28/nbc-news-hillary-clinton-covered-up-pedophile-ring-at-state-department/
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