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Συγκλονιστικό θαύμα του Αγίου Χαραλάμπους !
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70 views • February 22, 2021
Το συγκλονιστικό θαύμα συνέβη στην Καλαμάτα πριν 4 - 5 ημέρες. Μια γυναίκα ζήτησε από έναν αγιογράφο να της αγιογραφήσει τον Άγιο Χαράλαμπο σε νεαρή ηλικία. Εκείνος της είπε πως ο Άγιος μαρτύρησε σε μεγάλη ηλικία και γι΄αυτό τον αγιογραφούν γέροντα. Όταν παρέδωσε το έργο, εκείνη στενοχωρήθηκε γιατί τον περίμενε όπως του τον ζήτησε. Ο Άγιος όμως δεν της χάλασε το χατήρι και έκανε το θαύμα του! Όπως μπορείτε να δείτε, ενώ αγιογραφήθηκε ηλικιωμένος, εμφανίζεται και ... νέος !!!
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