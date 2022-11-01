This Is How Microplastics Interact With Organisms in the Water

Microplastics turn into WHAT in water?! 👀

In this video, Aleksandra Tubic, an Associate Professor and Chair of Chemical Technology and Environmental Protection at the University of Novi Sad Faculty of Sciences in Serbia, explains what happens when microplastics interact with solids in the wastewater.



According to Aleksandra, microplastics and solids as well as bacteria can definitely interact when they are in the same environment.🧫



However, the interactions can be strong or weak depending on factors such as the type of polymer, size of polymer and the concentrations at which they occur. 👈



