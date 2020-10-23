Fast Approaching: A "Crack-up Boom" Of the Fed's Making

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"We can't do it, unless we raise taxes." These are words that one hardly ever hears from Washington. How can this be? How can they run a military empire, a humongous welfare state, bailout everyone, and make promises that can never be kept? Well, it's the unconstitutional Federal Reserve that created this fantasy, and all fantasies ultimately crash on the shores of reality. The great economist Ludwig von Mises spoke of the "crack-up boom." You should know what it is, and how to protect yourself before it arrives.