Powerful Healing Technology for Mankind

Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 Live StreamGuests: Dr. Len Saputo, Maurice Bales

Maurice Bales, inventor of Firefly - https://balesphotonics.com/firefly-features/ Maurice Bales is an electrical engineer who holds the first U.S. patent and FDA clearance for a light machine. He was awarded five grants from NASA while working on the space shuttle, and has been employed by UC Berkeley to mentor Ph.D. students in fusion physics for two decades.







Dr. Len Saputo - http://healthmedicinecenter.net/

Len Saputo, MD, Medical Director, Internal Medicine, Orthomolecular Medicine, Pain Management with Infrared Light

Dr. Saputo graduated from UC Berkeley and Duke University Medical School. Board certified in Internal Medicine, he has been in private practice at John Muir Medical Center from 1971 to 2004. Len is a pioneer in bridging the gap between mainstream and "the new" Complementary and Alternative Medicine. He is the founder of the Health Medicine Forum, a nonprofit educational foundation, and the Health Medicine Center, and co-founder of the Health Medicine Institute for Research in Lafayette, California. Dr. Saputo is a motivational speaker, radio show host with his wife Vicki, and the author of many books and articles.

Among other publications and papers, Len is the author of "A Return to Healing — Radical Health Care Reform and the Future of Medicine" with Byron Belitsos





Our Public Courthouses are now FULLY EXPOSED FOR CORRUPTION BY BAR MEMBERS...





Download the instruction doc on this page https://awarriorcalls.com/case-13-the-peters-family/





Then attach the 4 pdfs below the link/attach to email and let all these corrupt people ACTING for service corporations which ALL governments are... know that their corruption is finished....Now is the time for man to rise and wipe this evil off the face of the earth..... the BAR does NOT operate lawfully... only legally which does NOT apply to a man or woman.





The Gig is UP for the corrupt BAR... these rats all need to be exposed once and for all.





The truth is coming hard and fast....and your action emailing is the spear of truth!





It's time we remove these rats from these sacred buildings they have infested every aspect of truth and replaced it with their corrupt LEGAL system... there will be no forgiveness.... they all will be held accountable in the end.





God Speed





