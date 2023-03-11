Pandemic Predictions: Psychic or Prophetic?

This is a review of previous predictions from April 15, 2020 at the beginning of the Pandemic. Proof positive that I was far more accurate than just about anybody else in the media, especially the corporate mainstream. However, it really wasn’t that difficult to figure out, and a lot of us saw this all coming. It’s not actually psychic or prophetic, it’s over 20 years worth of following their playbook!

These are clips taken from the original report (Questioning the Quarantine Quagmire?) that have been musically enhanced and sped up by 10%. A perfectly reasonable 9 and a half minutes worth of premium Independent Infotainment. Enjoy!