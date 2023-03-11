Pandemic Predictions: Psychic or Prophetic?

This is a review of previous predictions from April 15, 2020 at the beginning of the Pandemic. Proof positive that I was far more accurate than just about anybody else in the media, especially the corporate mainstream. However, it really wasn’t that difficult to figure out, and a lot of us saw this all coming. It’s not actually psychic or prophetic, it’s over 20 years worth of following their playbook!
These are clips taken from the original report (Questioning the Quarantine Quagmire?) that have been musically enhanced and sped up by 10%. A perfectly reasonable 9 and a half minutes worth of premium Independent Infotainment. Enjoy!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.