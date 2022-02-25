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Abrien Aguirre Confronts Kai Kahele on Masks and Quarantine Facilities
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41 views • February 25, 2022
On February 23, 2022, Hawaii Senator Kai Kahele was at a private party at Kaimana Beach Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii, when Abrien Aguirre, a board certified practitioner that worked on covid units, asked him why he is for building quarantine facilities and continuing mask mandates when covid is over. Senator Kai Kahele refused to answer questions and ignored his constituents.
Abrien Aguirre's GiveSendGo and GoFundMe pages:
https://GiveSendGo.com/g27tv
https://www.GoFundMe.com/f/help-abrien-and-his-family
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower
https://www.bitchute.com/video/snvoNdcBzaAZ/
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower (Terminated for the Truth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUsFl7WG4ThX/
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#KaiKahele #AbrienAguirre #Quarantine
Abrien Aguirre's GiveSendGo and GoFundMe pages:
https://GiveSendGo.com/g27tv
https://www.GoFundMe.com/f/help-abrien-and-his-family
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower
https://www.bitchute.com/video/snvoNdcBzaAZ/
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower (Terminated for the Truth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUsFl7WG4ThX/
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#KaiKahele #AbrienAguirre #Quarantine
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