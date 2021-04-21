© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
260. Part 4. Conclusion of The John 6:4 Controversy. Eusebius, Daniel 9:27, Nestle Aland, Origen.
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • April 21, 2021
More opinions and records from Nestle Aland, Origen, and especially Eusebius' interpretation of Daniel 9:27, and how that impacts his view on the length of Jesus' ministry.
Part 3 Full Episode:
Resolving The 2,000-Year-Old Controversy - Shabbat Night Live - 8/16/19
https://youtu.be/jQiQkGBvcbc
or
PART 3/4 - Does John 6:4 Belong in the New Testament - NehemiasWall.com
https://youtu.be/mov8rYUBZdQ
-
Part 4 Full Episode:
John 6:4 - The Verdict - Shabbat Night Live - 8/23/19
https://youtu.be/YTPpZtjjBLs
or
PART 4/4 - Does John 6:4 Belong in the New Testament - NehemiasWall.com
https://youtu.be/gUxc0JHz1iw
-
The Book of JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ from a Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
-
Intro music: Peace by John Rose, The Fruit (Skeletons)
Outro music: Faithfulness by John Rose, The Fruit (Skeletons)
https://johnroseboro.bandcamp.com
-
If you would like to support this project, please consider becoming a patron at Patreon.com/everlightministries
Or through Paypal: paypal.me/everlightministries
-
Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
Part 3 Full Episode:
Resolving The 2,000-Year-Old Controversy - Shabbat Night Live - 8/16/19
https://youtu.be/jQiQkGBvcbc
or
PART 3/4 - Does John 6:4 Belong in the New Testament - NehemiasWall.com
https://youtu.be/mov8rYUBZdQ
-
Part 4 Full Episode:
John 6:4 - The Verdict - Shabbat Night Live - 8/23/19
https://youtu.be/YTPpZtjjBLs
or
PART 4/4 - Does John 6:4 Belong in the New Testament - NehemiasWall.com
https://youtu.be/gUxc0JHz1iw
-
The Book of JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ from a Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
-
Intro music: Peace by John Rose, The Fruit (Skeletons)
Outro music: Faithfulness by John Rose, The Fruit (Skeletons)
https://johnroseboro.bandcamp.com
-
If you would like to support this project, please consider becoming a patron at Patreon.com/everlightministries
Or through Paypal: paypal.me/everlightministries
-
Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.