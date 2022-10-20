Faithful clergy worldwide confront the state over its abhorrent treatment of Catholics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this week's Faith & Reason, the panel discusses the "de-banking" of pro-life Christian rapper Kanye West (aka "Ye") and the recent devastating remarks against secularist totalitarianism by Cardinal Gerhard Müller and Bishop Athanasius Schneider.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_32_101322
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_33_102022
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten