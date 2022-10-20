Faithful clergy worldwide confront the state over its abhorrent treatment of Catholics

On this week's Faith & Reason, the panel discusses the "de-banking" of pro-life Christian rapper Kanye West (aka "Ye") and the recent devastating remarks against secularist totalitarianism by Cardinal Gerhard Müller and Bishop Athanasius Schneider.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_32_101322
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_33_102022
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.