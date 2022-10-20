Faithful clergy worldwide confront the state over its abhorrent treatment of Catholics

On this week's Faith & Reason, the panel discusses the "de-banking" of pro-life Christian rapper Kanye West (aka "Ye") and the recent devastating remarks against secularist totalitarianism by Cardinal Gerhard Müller and Bishop Athanasius Schneider.

