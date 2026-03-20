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5yrs ago Worldwide Freedom Rally Protests PT25 Montreal Canada March 20 2021
tonytheturtle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5cjkZtFRqA
The 4K Guy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzfAEKJ7w0Q&t
Yvan Damphousse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOxry9Mh5Bo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A-i6rGIJBM&t
Montreal Walkabouts
https://youtu.be/V12BjfmLWXQ?t=117
Dai Vernon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8xFsAwOPfw&t
Life is beautiful - La vie est belle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=verxwkRxATo&t