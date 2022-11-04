Blinken held a call with Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussing Ukraine war and US China relations

https://gnews.org/articles/506155
Summary：01/11/2022 WION: The US Secretary of State Blinken and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed various issues on a phone call, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the US China relations.
