Blinken held a call with Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussing Ukraine war and US China relations

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https://gnews.org/articles/506155
Summary：01/11/2022 WION: The US Secretary of State Blinken and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed various issues on a phone call, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the US China relations.