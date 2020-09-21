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Headlines 09.21.2020
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13 views • September 21, 2020
Just chewing thru some of today's headlines from the clown-i-verse and adding some snakary and snide remarks for S&G.
Thx for watching folks.
Keep your head on a swivel, it's heating up as the temps cool down.
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
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Thx for watching folks.
Keep your head on a swivel, it's heating up as the temps cool down.
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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