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GOOD CONSCIENCE, ENDURING FAITH, AND WARFARE - (CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 8) - 1 TIMOTHY 1:12-20, 20230831
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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13 views • September 01, 2023

GOOD CONSCIENCE, ENDURING FAITH, AND WARFARE - (CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 8)

- 1 TIMOTHY 1:12-20, Mid-Week Lesson, 20230831 

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who hath enabled me, for that he counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry;

13 who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief.

14 And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.

15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.

16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.

17 Now unto the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only wise God, be honour and glory for ever and ever. Amen.

18 This charge I commit unto thee, son Timothy, according to the prophecies which went before on thee, that thou by them mightest war a good warfare;

19 holding faith, and a good conscience; which some having put away concerning faith have made shipwreck:

20 of whom is Hymenæus and Alexander; whom I have delivered unto Satan, that they may learn not to blaspheme. Amen!

Note:

We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with us at First Century Gospel Church online

Please invite your family and friends to hear GOD's Gospel with Pastor Joshua Sampong at FCG Church on: Join conversation - or watch recordings at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch or view at www.FCGCHURCHES.org.

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