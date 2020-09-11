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Food Supply to Collapse after Outbreak_ Billionaires Predict _Global Problems
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133 views • September 11, 2020
Ice Age Farmer warns that food scarcity is being ENGINEERED by globalists to enslave the human race
A 2015 Soros-funded think tank predicted a 2020 breakdown of the global food supply following an outbreak -- just as Bill Gates' 2019 "event 201" simulated a global pandemic.Ice Age Farmer warns that food scarcity is being ENGINEERED by globalists to enslave the human race Why are multiple billionaires been speaking to outbreaks and food insecurity in 2020? Because Agenda 21/2030 isn't just a name: it's a war on all of us, and it has gone HOT.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/02/1...
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KupGUF...
d.tube: https://d.tube/#!/v/iceagefarmer/x4o0...
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
http://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
A 2015 Soros-funded think tank predicted a 2020 breakdown of the global food supply following an outbreak -- just as Bill Gates' 2019 "event 201" simulated a global pandemic.Ice Age Farmer warns that food scarcity is being ENGINEERED by globalists to enslave the human race Why are multiple billionaires been speaking to outbreaks and food insecurity in 2020? Because Agenda 21/2030 isn't just a name: it's a war on all of us, and it has gone HOT.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/02/1...
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KupGUF...
d.tube: https://d.tube/#!/v/iceagefarmer/x4o0...
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
http://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
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