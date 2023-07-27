Create New Account
Dr Judy Mikovits with Clay Clark: We are not already cyborgs!
We are not already cyborgs... & God reactions in our brain are much faster than AI!
Before heading to enjoy kayaking in the sun, Clay Clark asked me tough questions.
Watch the full replay: https://rumble.com/v32jq7a-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-neuralink-elon-musk-.html

Keywords
aimikovitselonmusk

