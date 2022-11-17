WARNING Why You Should NOT Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & TURPENTINE On The SAME DAY!

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
WARNING Why You Should NOT Take MMS (Miracle Mineral $olution) & TURPENTINE On The SAME DAY!
Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a powerful anti candida and anti parastic oil that can treat many different health issues and symptoms and MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a potent oxidizing agent that has a broad spectrum of healing and detoxifying effects.
These are two specific things that I talk a lot about on this channel and a question I get asked is "Can I take MMS & Turpentine on the same day?" the simple answer is no and for a very good reason which I go into fully in this video so you can be aware of why I never recommend anyone takes these two things on the same day as each other.
If you want to learn all about this specific thing make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
