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Topic 06 - Sharing
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10 views • September 29, 2021
In the days of Acts, everyone who could share for the group was of one heart and mind. For them, it was an easy thing to do. They gathered everything in one place and were able to help one another, so everyone could eat, have clothing, heat and so on. All this because they understood the word sharing. How can you have poor people when you have this kind of lifestyle.
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