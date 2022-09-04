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100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
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Videos Mentioned In The Video Are Linked Below:
Turpentine And Sugar Full Healing Protocol And Demonstration - https://bit.ly/3AYDVdS
Turpentine And Castor Oil In Capsules Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3AYDVdS
Should You Take Turpentine With Sugar Or Castor Oil? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/8DFT9ytkO5ew/
When Is The Best Time To Take Turpentine? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/vY3p2xSXIARI/
Burping From Turpentine? - How To Stop Turp Burps EASILY!
A lot of people time and time again tend to find when they take Turpentine internally for healing is that they get what people call "Turp Burps" which is where you find you are burping all day after taking Turpentine.
So many people who experience this tend to not know why this occurring and how to stop it occurring when it is induced within their body and how to prevent it from occurring any other times you take Turpentine in the future.
If you are someone that wants to find the solutions and answers to all of the above things people want to know the answers to then I highly recommend you watch this video from start to finish now because in this video I clearly in great detail explain why turp burps happen, how to stop them when they are happening, how to prevent them from occurring ever again when taking Turpentine and much more.
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
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