Over 1,000 Chinese Companies Are Selling This American Loophole - Eric Eggers | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, Eric Eggers, Vice President of Research at the Government Accountability Institute and co-host of The Drill Down Podcast with Peter Schweizer, joins David and Stacy Whited to expose how over 1,000 Chinese companies are allegedly selling access to America’s birthright citizenship loophole through birth tourism. Eric breaks down how foreign nationals can come to the United States to give birth, return home, and raise children overseas who may still receive U.S. citizenship and future voting rights. In this eye-opening conversation, he connects the 14th Amendment, Supreme Court arguments, Chinese Communist Party influence, visa fraud, election integrity, and the national security concerns surrounding America’s citizenship laws. Eric also explains why official U.S. numbers may not tell the full story, how China’s own estimates paint a much larger picture, and why this issue could become one of the most important debates in America’s future. This is a shocking look at how foreign powers may be exploiting American laws while most citizens have no idea it is happening.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comEric EggersWEBSITE: www.thedrilldown.comBOOK: https://a.co/d/gTt9VHOPeter Schweizer Book: https://a.co/d/09sea0fNEric Eggers is the Vice President of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, where he investigates political corruption, election integrity, foreign influence, and government accountability. He is the co-host of The Drill Down Podcast alongside bestselling author Peter Schweizer, bringing deep research and sharp commentary to some of the biggest political issues facing America. Eric is also the author of Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election, a book examining vulnerabilities in America’s election system. Known for combining facts, humor, and hard-hitting analysis, Eric has become a trusted voice on corruption, national security, and the systems shaping America’s future. His work helps expose the stories and connections many in the media and political establishment would rather ignore.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: