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Nuclear Mutants Surviving Inside Harry’s Hole
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284 views • June 07, 2022
How many warnings does it take to wake up the American people that the Russians are deadly serious about attacking the USA and Europe with nuclear weapons? At the beginning of 2022, the warnings were monthly. As we moved into late Spring, the frequency of nuclear war warnings increased to weekly.
Now in June, ominous warnings of nuclear war are coming out of Moscow daily. Is anybody except TruNews paying attention? Does anybody take the Russians seriously?
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/7/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
Now in June, ominous warnings of nuclear war are coming out of Moscow daily. Is anybody except TruNews paying attention? Does anybody take the Russians seriously?
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/7/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
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