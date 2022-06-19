Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals Mysteries of the Dinosaurs and Predator Species

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VA #79 Creator Reveals Mysteries of the Dinosaurs and Predator Species
Description:
Did today’s angels participate in previous failures of the human Free Will Experiment unique to our galaxy? Were vicious predator species created because the fallen angels brought evil to our galaxy? Do such predators exist in our galaxy alone? Was humanity wiped out once before by extraterrestrial predators, and how did the dinosaurs and other giant species help to cleanse the Earth, so gentler species could be introduced to provide a safe nest for restarting humanity? Creator explains the mysteries of our pre-history, why we are once again in trouble, and the divine solution needed. Join us!
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