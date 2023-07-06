Todd Coconato Radio Show | ”Help! I Don’t Know My Purpose!!!!

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"Help! I Don't Know My Purpose!!!!" | The Todd Coconato Radio Show
On this week's broadcast, Pastor Todd answers one of the biggest questions in life.."How do I know my purpose?". Many people feel like they are still in limbo and don't feel like they are doing enough for God. Pastor Todd addresses this and gives biblical solutions as to how exactly to know what it is that God has for you. This honesty may be one of the most important shows we have done. Knowing your purpose in life is essential. The enemy wants us confused and distracted. Listen to today's show...I believe you will be touched and moved by what God says here...
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