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UNITED STATES OF DISTRACTION: FIGHTING THE FAKE NEWS INVASION (2020)
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43 views • August 15, 2020
Student shot and produced, United States of Distraction: Fighting The Fake News Invasion chronicles critical media literacy and faculty experts, students, and media makers whom provide contextual analysis for understanding the current rise of the so-called “fake news” phenomenon. In addition to deconstructing fake news, the film reminds us that this is not a new development, but rather, a form of propaganda. The interviews provided in the film offer solutions for mitigating the pernicious influence of false content on America’s democratic institutions. Edited narrated by Abby Martin.
By ProjectCensored
By ProjectCensored
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